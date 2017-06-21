50 Desert Kittens Saved and Relocated to Oregon

On 06/21/2017 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck in Coachella.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:30 AM about a DUI driver at the intersection of Monterey and Ramon in Rancho Mirage.
A 59-year- old Desert Mirage High School teacher is facing felony state child sexual exploitation charges for allegedly contacting a minor under the age of 14 with the intent to commit sexual and lewd offenses.
