Pup Rescued From Blazing Hot Car in Riverside

A 2-month-old puppy was rescued today from of a boiling hot car in downtown Riverside, where the dog's owner had left her without water and little air, according to animal control officers.

The black-and-white pit bull mix was spotted mid-morning in a vehicle parked near the intersection of Lemon and 12th streets, said Riverside County

Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh.

He said animal control officers were alerted and arrived a few minutes later, removing the puppy from the vehicle. The interior temperature had reached 133 degrees by the time the canine was rescued, according to Welsh. The owner, whose identity was not released, was located and issued a citation for alleged neglect.

Veterinary staff at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley were treating the pup for heat exhaustion. Welsh said the incident highlights the importance of taking extra care to keep pets in cool places as extreme heat conditions persist throughout the region.