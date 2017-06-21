Pedestrian Killed By Tow Truck in Coachella

A man was struck and killed by a tow truck today while walking along a Coachella roadway, authorities said.

It happened at 12:09 AM on Dillon Road, south of state Route 86, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

The victim, an unidentified 25-year-old Indio man, was walking south on the west side of Dillon Road when a truck driven by Aaron Rodriguez, 31, struck him, Radford said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rodriguez was uninjured.

The CHP was still investigating the crash but has determined that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, Radford said.