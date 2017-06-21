Rancho Mirage High Schools' Owen McIntosh earns California High School Girls' Tennis Coach of Year Award

Rancho Mirage High School's girls’ tennis program has only existed for 3 years and the program has already racked up some serious hardware, all behind head coach Owen McIntosh.

From being back-to-back De Anza League champs this past fall and having an undefeated season, winning the program's first CIF Southern Section title in Division Five, there's no question why coach McIntosh earned the CIF Southern Section Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year award.

Over the weekend, he received the California Coaches Association High School Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year award which McIntosh said was just icing on the cake.

"I certainly never anticipated anything like that, I didn't plan for it, I didn't even give it a thought,” McIntosh explained. The fact that it came is certainly welcomed, it's a bonus, it shows that the work we put in was certainly worth it and most importantly other people recognize the work and so it's always nice to be recognize and I'm very fortunate to be at a school where that occurred and I look forward to doing it again."