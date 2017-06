The 2017 Pony Desert Region All-Star Softball Tournament was held in La Quinta over the weekend.

Teams as far as Hemet, Redlands, and Moreno Valley came to compete. Nonprofit La Quinta Youth Softball Association hosted the tournament and their 10-U team completely dominated. The squad made it all the way to the Desert Region Championship game against Indio and won 8-0 to walk away as champions.