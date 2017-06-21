Palm Springs Updates Residents On Vacation Rental Ordinance

The City of Palm Springs says the new vacation rental ordinance that went into affect in April is helping.

"This year we have suspended almost 20 vacation rentals for not having registered permits. We've issued many citations to those that need it, but again most of them comply with the law, but I think it's working," said City Manager David Ready.

Some vacation rental owners would like the city to come up with something more moderate.

"I would like to know why we're not talking about eliminating one and night stays," said Joshua Cain

The city held it's first monthly meeting to let community members voice their thoughts on the new ordinance, which puts more restrictions on renters and owners.

Cain said his livelihood is made from vacation rentals, and he said people complain about everything.

"People here are retired and they're bored. So calling and complaining about your neighbor is pretty exciting," Cain exclaimed.

But some people in the area say there still needs to be more restrictions.

"These rentals can be a nuisance as far as noise goes and I don't appreciate that as a resident," said Adam Texera. "I don't want to see illegally parked vehicles around the property," he added.

Some want to see an out right vacation rental ban.

"We don't think setting up 2,100 mini motels inside residential neighborhoods is good for people who bought into the city and live in those neighborhoods," said Mark Owens with Protect Our Neighborhoods.

Cain said if there is a ban, his livelihood won't be the only one at risk.

"It would not only affect my life, but the people who rely on me. My parents, my brother, my employees," he explained.

The city hopes this monthly meeting will allow them to positively help both sides.

