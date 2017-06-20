Judge Makes Coachella Gang Injunction Permanent

For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley. This injunction, filed last year was issued for members of Varrio Coachella Rifa, or VCR, a main gang with at least six other gangs affiliated with it. The DA's office says the gang has over 300 members and actively recruits children as young as 10-years-old. The injunction says members of these gangs are not allowed to hang out in public, show tattoos, gang signs or wear gang clothing within a safety zone that stretches for about six miles from Highway 111 through Indio and Coachella. The most recent high profile case is against VCR gang member Gildardo Davila, who is on trial for shooting a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy.

"He was part of a gang injunction that we did last year, he's named in that injunction specifically," says District Attorney Mike Hestrin, who filed the injunction in February of 2016.

People who live in Coachella have mixed feelings about it, some worry it doesn't go far enough, others think some innocent residents may be affected.

"Is someone going to be keeping an eye on them, who's going to make sure that they're not going to be wearing a visible color, what if they wear something similar to it, stripes instead of a solid color, something else, there's always a way around it but i hope it does work," says Veronica, a 23 year resident of Coachella who adds the lack of jobs may play a role in gang activity.

"I agree with this injunction, and hope these gang members will heed this injunction so it works," says Hilda Martinez, who has lived Coachella for three years.

"In part it may help but, there's decent guys who may be affected, if there's a young man who goes out and is not a gang member but has a tattoo and wears certain clothing, he may be discriminated," says Mercedez Torres, who has lived in Coachella for 25 years.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez says the city is committed to getting rid of gangs and gang violence and this injunction is only one part of the plan which includes suppression, prevention and intervention.

Hestrin said if the gang members don't like it they have two choices: they can get out of the gang or leave the area.