Extreme Heat Causing Poor Air Quality

Coachella Valley Region -

The triple digit heat isn't the only thing swirling in the air today. The Southern California Air Quality Management District issued a warning last week, saying the heat wave could be doing more than just making you sweat. 

The Southern California Air Quality Management District says the air quality index or A.Q.I. in the Coachella Valley is between 150 and 200 which is considered to be unhealthy.

"Typically in the summer as the heat increases, air quality goes down. This is typical because there is not a lot of wind. It's somewhat still and pollutants build up. Particularly ground level ozone and some of the particulate matter that effects asthmatics," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis of Eisenhower Medical Center. 

Doctors say those who are most sensitive to poor air quality are small children, the elderly, people with lung disease, people with asthma and people with allergies.   

"Sometimes you cough, sometimes you wheeze, sometimes you'll have trouble breathing when you're outside, or even after you've been outside you come in and maybe you find yourself gasping for air, or you might find your nose irritated, you're eyes watery. All those things are early signs of poor air quality," said Kontaxis.

