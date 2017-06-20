Coachella Breaks Ground on City's First Cannabis Cultivation Facility

A groundbreaking will be held Thursday for what will be the first cannabis cultivation facility in the city of Coachella.

The 111,500-square-foot facility to be operated by Irvine-based Cultivation Technologies Inc. will be built at 84811 Ave. 48. Mayor Steven Hernandez will be among those making remarks at the Thursday morning ceremony.

According to its website, Cultivation Technologies' facility will provide the city with extra revenue and jobs for locals during both the construction phase and continued operation of the facility. In addition, Cultivation Technologies will be rolling out a ``Coachella Premium'' brand of products.

City leaders passed an ordinance last year allowing for the operation of cannabis-related businesses in certain areas of the city.

Cities within the region have sought to capitalize on the potentially booming cannabis market, with Desert Hot Springs and Santa Barbara-based Canndescent opening the Coachella Valley's first marijuana cultivation facility last September.