Coachella Breaks Ground on City's First Cannabis Cultivation Fac - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Coachella Breaks Ground on City's First Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Posted: Updated:
Coachella, CA -

A groundbreaking will be held Thursday for what will be the first cannabis cultivation facility in the city of Coachella.

The 111,500-square-foot facility to be operated by Irvine-based Cultivation Technologies Inc. will be built at 84811 Ave. 48. Mayor Steven Hernandez will be among those making remarks at the Thursday morning ceremony.

Story: Search and Rescue Crews Advise Against Hiking in Heat

According to its website, Cultivation Technologies' facility will provide the city with extra revenue and jobs for locals during both the construction phase and continued operation of the facility. In addition, Cultivation Technologies will be rolling out a ``Coachella Premium'' brand of products.

Story: Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

City leaders passed an ordinance last year allowing for the operation of cannabis-related businesses in certain areas of the city.

Cities within the region have sought to capitalize on the potentially booming cannabis market, with Desert Hot Springs and Santa Barbara-based Canndescent opening the Coachella Valley's first marijuana cultivation facility last September.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Planned Power Outages Angering Residents

    Planned Power Outages Angering Residents

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:58:57 GMT

    This is wrong, it's unconscionable, it's not acceptable," says Henry Edward about being without power during the heat wave because of a planned power outage by Southern California Edison, adding, "in an extreme index warning, it's going to be 119 degrees today, it's already 110 here at 10 o'clock."  Edward is so outraged by SCE's planned outage, he made a sign and took to the street to speak out for people like him who don't have options, 

    This is wrong, it's unconscionable, it's not acceptable," says Henry Edward about being without power during the heat wave because of a planned power outage by Southern California Edison, adding, "in an extreme index warning, it's going to be 119 degrees today, it's already 110 here at 10 o'clock."  Edward is so outraged by SCE's planned outage, he made a sign and took to the street to speak out for people like him who don't have options, 

  • Indio

    Indio Police Seek Public Help Identifying Circle K Robbery Suspect

    Indio Police Seek Public Help Identifying Circle K Robbery Suspect

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:04:05 GMT

    On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.

    On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.

  • Palm Springs

    Man Killed in Traffic Collision with Light Pole in Palm Springs Identified

    Man Killed in Traffic Collision with Light Pole in Palm Springs Identified

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-06-20 16:14:51 GMT

    Authorities today identified a man who was killed when his car slammed into a traffic pole in Palm Springs. The crash occurred at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Gene Autry Trail, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

    Authorities today identified a man who was killed when his car slammed into a traffic pole in Palm Springs. The crash occurred at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Gene Autry Trail, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Powered by Frankly