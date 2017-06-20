Suspected Arrested for Circle K Robbery in Indio

On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.

Story: Suspected DUI Driver Leads Deputies on Pursuit, Crashes in Desert Hot Springs

The doors were locked and the subject was unable to gain entry. The male then hid the rifle and removed his mask out of sight. He returned to the door and got a clerks attention. The male talked to the clerk for a short time and left the store. The clerk unknowingly left the front door unlocked and within a minute the suspect returned with his face covered and armed with a rifle.

The suspect then forced the clerk to open the register. The suspect removed approximately $75.00 from the register and fled on foot.

Story: Desert Mirage High School Teacher Charged in Child Sexual Exploitation Probe

Indio Police Sgt. Dan Marshall told us today, "Thanks to the public's help, the juvenile suspect was identified earlier this morning and was apprehended without incident. He gave detectives a full confession to the robbery!"