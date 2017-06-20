Indio Police Seek Public Help Identifying Circle K Robbery Suspect

On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.

The doors were locked and the subject was unable to gain entry. The male then hid the rifle and removed his mask out of sight. He returned to the door and got a clerks attention. The male talked to the clerk for a short time and left the store. The clerk unknowingly left the front door unlocked and within a minute the suspect returned with his face covered and armed with a rifle.

The suspect then forced the clerk to open the register. The suspect removed approximately $75.00 from the register and fled on foot.

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information about the robbery or can identify the person in the grey shirt, please contact the Indio Police Department at 760-541-4051 or to remain anonymous, contact the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 (STOP).