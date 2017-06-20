Desert Mirage High School Teacher Charged in Child Sexual Exploi - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

Desert Mirage High School Teacher Charged in Child Sexual Exploitation Probe

Posted: Updated:
Immigration Customs Enforcement Immigration Customs Enforcement
Thermal, CA -

A 59-year- old Desert Mirage High School teacher is facing felony state child sexual exploitation charges for allegedly contacting a minor under the age of 14 with the intent to commit sexual and lewd offenses.

Anthony Robert Korwin, of Vista, was taken into custody June 5 during an undercover operation conducted by the Imperial Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (IV-ICAC). The probe was initiated by the Task Force in response to a Craigslist ad posted online. During the investigation, Korwin allegedly agreed to meet a 13-year- old girl at a parking lot in El Centro.

When Korwin arrived at the location, he was taken into custody by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Task Force officers.

At his arraignment in superior court June 7, Korwin pleaded not guilty to two felony counts involving child sex offenses. Korwin’s bail has been set at $250,000. His next court hearing is June 21 in Imperial County Superior Court.

This case is the product of HSI’s Operation Predator, an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators. Since the launch of Operation Predator in 2003, HSI has arrested more than 16,000 individuals for crimes against children, including the production and distribution of online child pornography, traveling overseas for sex with minors, and sex trafficking of children.

In fiscal year 2016, more than 2,600 child predators were arrested by HSI special agents under this initiative and more than 800 victims identified or rescued.

    This is wrong, it's unconscionable, it's not acceptable," says Henry Edward about being without power during the heat wave because of a planned power outage by Southern California Edison, adding, "in an extreme index warning, it's going to be 119 degrees today, it's already 110 here at 10 o'clock."  Edward is so outraged by SCE's planned outage, he made a sign and took to the street to speak out for people like him who don't have options, 

    On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.

    Authorities today identified a man who was killed when his car slammed into a traffic pole in Palm Springs. The crash occurred at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Gene Autry Trail, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

