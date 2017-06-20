Residents Urged to Take Extra Precautions, Conserve Energy During Heat Wave

Coachella Valley residents were urged to take extra precautions today amid a heat wave set to take temperatures north of 120 degrees, just as Californians were being asked to conserve energy to avoid power outages.

Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun said the utility had extra crews on stand-by in case of any outages. No outages had been reported in the Coachella Valley as of 2 p.m., according to SCE.

Peak predicted electricity usage on Tuesday and Wednesday led the California Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO, to declare a statewide Flex Alert, urging residents to conserve as much electricity as possible between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. both days.

The heat wave, which has been extended until 9 p.m. Sunday, is expected to bring desert temperatures up to 122 degrees through Wednesday, and between 112-118 through Sunday.

County health officials warned that high temperatures can present health hazards, particularly for senior citizens and those with medical conditions. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, stay indoors when possible, close blinds to minimize heat and make sure not to leave children, senior citizens, the disabled or pets inside unattended vehicles.

Nearly 50 cooling centers are open throughout the county for those looking to escape the heat, though some of the centers are restricted to seniors only. Light refreshments and water are available at the centers.

``The cool centers offer safety and comfort for residents and visitors throughout Riverside County,'' said Brenda Salas Freeman, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County.