Tips for Keeping Your Animals Safe During Hot Weather

As temperatures continue to rise this week, the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue says keep water and shade easily available for your pets. They've spent several evenings putting ice blocks into their horses water to keep the water fairly cool.

"If the water is hot, the horses won't drink it," said Annette Garcia, the rescue director for the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue.

Each of their 18 horses has a unique stall with shade, a big bucket of water and even fans and misters.

"Unfortunately, not all of our stalls have electricity so we don't have misters and fans for every horse," Garcia said. "But we hose down the horses to cool them off but we have to squeegee them, like you do your mirror at home to keep them cool. If they stay wet, they stay hotter believe it or not. We hose them off and they roll in the dirt and they can cool off with dirt on."

Donations are what keep this rescue up and running and when temperatures begin to climb into the triple digits, the money donated is much needed...used to buy ice to keep the water cool.

While ranchers work to keep their horses hydrated and healthy outside, inside there's a camp for children who love horses. It's called Horsinalities 101 and it's an animal assisted program to help strengthen the bond between humans and horses. Garcia says a lot of the children who come to the camp, can't afford the experience which costs roughly $200 for the three days.

Through the Grace Helen Spearman Charitable Foundation, they're able to offer scholarships to help these children attend the camp.

The next camp will be held June 26, 27 and 28 from 7:00am to 5:00pm.

For more information, call 760-808-6279 or visit www.cvhorserescue.org to register for the camp.