Holcomb Fire Near Big Bear Continues to Spread, Investigators Seek Help to Establish Cause

Firefighters are battling a wildland fire north of Baldwin Lake in the Big Bear Lake area. There was little growth on the Holcomb Fire overnight as temperatures cooled down and humidity's rose slightly. The fire remains at 1200 acres with 10% contained.

Over 1072 firefighters from the US Forest Service, San Bernardino County, Cal Fire, Big Bear Fire Authority, and local agencies are working to contain the fire, and Southern California Incident Management Team 2 has taken command of the fire.

Story: It's So Hot, Your Flight May Be Canceled

A small area north of Baldwin Lake road was briefly evacuated yesterday when fire activity increased, pushing the fire closer to homes north of Highway 18. However, no residences or structures were damaged during this period of increased activity.

Highway 18 remains closed between the Mitsubishi Cement Plant and Delta Avenue near Baldwin Lake. Several forest roads including Van Duesen Canyon and Holcomb Valley Road East are closed, as well as a section of the popular Pacific Coast Trail between Highway 18 and Van Duesen Canyon Road.

Story: Residents Urged to Take Extra Precautions, Conserve Energy During Heat Wave

Near record heat continues to hamper firefighting efforts, and weather forecasts indicate the heat wave will last through Wednesday evening. Residents and visitors should monitor the fire, and be prepared to leave if conditions changed or if if new fire threatens your community.

Two minor heat related injuries were reported during the initial attack phase of the firefight. The units used have been: 10072 firefighters, 66 fire engines, 13 fire crews, 6 fire dozer, 9 helicopters, 4 air tankers, and 2 air attacks.

Forest Service Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to help establish the cause of the Holcomb Fire which started on Monday, June 19th. Calls are confidential, please call (909) 382-2699.