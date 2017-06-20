Firefighters Battle Fire Near Big Bear Lake, Now 950 Acres

Firefighters are battling a wildland fire north of Baldwin Lake in the Big Bear Lake area. Reported shortly after 3:00 PM Monday, the Holcomb Fire grew quickly, and by early Tuesday morning had charred 950 acres, and was 10% contained.

Over 450 firefighters from the US Forest Service, San Bernardino County, Cal Fire, Big Bear Fire Authority, and local agencies are working to contain the fire, and Southern California Incident Management Team 2 has taken command of the fire.

No homes or businesses are being threatened, however Highway 18 remains closed between the Mitsubishi Cement Plant and Delta Avenue near Baldwin Lake. Several forest roads including Van Duesen Canyon and Holcomb Valley Road East are closed, as well as a section of the popular Pacific Coast Trail between Highway 18 and Van Duesen Canyon Road.

Two minor heat related injuries were reported during the initial attack phase of the firefight. The units used have been: 450 fire fighters, 18 fire engines, 16 fire crews, 1 fire dozer, 8 helicopters, 6 air tankers, and 2 air attacks.