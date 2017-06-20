Suspected DUI Driver Leads Deputies on Pursuit, Crashes in Desert Hot Springs

An allegedly drugged driver led deputies today on a pursuit that ended with a crash in Desert Hot Springs.

Solomon David Friese, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless evading of a peace officer and a probation violation, according to county jail records.

Friese allegedly fled after a deputy attempted a traffic stop near Ramon Road and Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms around 7:30 a.m., triggering a 12- mile westward pursuit that ended when Friese crashed his vehicle into another car in the area of Dillon Road and Palm Drive, said sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.

Friese was not injured, nor was the other driver, according to the deputy. Friese was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $100,000 bail.

