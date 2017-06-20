DUI Pursuit Suspect With Prior Manslaughter Conviction Pleads Guilty to Chase Charges

A man who was on probation for the DUI-related hit-and-run death of a college student in Northern California when he led deputies on a Coachella Valley pursuit last summer pleaded guilty today to multiple felony charges and was immediately sentenced to nearly eight years in state prison.

Soloman David Friese, 25, led deputies on a June 20 chase from Thousand Palms to Desert Hot Springs after fleeing from a 7:30 a.m. traffic stop.

According to sheriff's deputies, the chase ended when Friese, who was on methamphetamine, crashed his car into another vehicle in the area of Dillon Road and Palm Drive. The other driver was uninjured.

Friese pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

The pursuit came about three years after Friese pleaded no contest to DUI vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death for an Oct. 26, 2014, crash that killed 23-year-old Chi Lam, a San Jose State University computer engineering major who was due to graduate the following spring.

Lam was struck around 1 a.m. on South 10th Street near the SJSU campus. Friese also struck a parked car, then fled on foot. Lam died in a hospital the following day.

Friese was sentenced in June 2015 to two years in state prison, followed by five years of probation, according to officials with Santa Clara County Superior Court, but it's unclear how much of that term he served. He later moved to Cathedral City, and was on probation for Lam's death at the time of the Coachella Valley pursuit, court records show.

On Wednesday, Friese received six years for the Coachella Valley case and was also sentenced to one year and eight months for violating the terms of his probation in the San Jose case.