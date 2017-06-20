DUI Suspect Arrested After Pursuit in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:30 AM about a DUI driver at the intersection of Monterey and Ramon in Rancho Mirage.

When police made contact with the suspect, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The car police were chasing was also involved in a traffic collision at Palm and Dillion in Desert Hot Springs. There were no injuries in that accident.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody near Atlantic and Dillion in Desert Hot Springs. Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available.