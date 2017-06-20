Alleged DUI Pursuit Suspect With Manslaughter Conviction Charges with DUI, Assault, Evading Arrest

An alleged DUI driver previously convicted of DUI vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking a college student in Northern California while drunk three years ago was charged today with multiple felonies in connection with an alleged Coachella Valley pursuit.

Solomon David Friese, 24, is slated to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and evading arrest.

Friese was arrested Tuesday for allegedly leading deputies on a 7:30 a.m. Tuesday chase that stretched from Thousand Palms to Desert Hot Springs after fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz, the chase ended when Friese crashed his car into another vehicle in the area of Dillon Road and Palm Drive. Friese and the other driver were uninjured, Munoz said.

Friese previously pleaded no contest to charges of DUI vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death for an Oct. 26, 2014, crash that fatally injured 22-year-old Chi Lam, a San Jose State University computer engineering major who died in a hospital the following day, according to officials with Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Friese was sentenced to two years in state prison, followed by five years of probation, but it's unclear how much of that term he served. Friese is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $100,000 bail.