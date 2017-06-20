Alleged DUI Pursuit Suspect Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Previously Convicted in College Student's Death

An allegedly drugged driver taken into custody following a Coachella Valley pursuit and crash was previously convicted of DUI vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking a college student in Northern California while drunk three years ago, court and jail records show.

Solomon David Friese, 24, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless evading of a peace officer and a probation violation.

After fleeing from an attempted traffic stop, Friese led law enforcement on a Tuesday morning chase that stretched from Thousand Palms to Desert Hot Springs, where he crashed his car into another vehicle in the area of Dillon Road and Palm Drive, sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz alleged. Friese and the other driver were uninjured, Munoz said.

Friese was previously convicted of DUI vehicular manslaughter and hit- and-run causing death for an Oct. 26, 2014, crash that fatally injured 22-year- old Chi Lam, a San Jose State University computer engineering major who died in a hospital the following day, according to officials with Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Friese was sentenced to two years in state prison, followed by five years of probation, but it's unclear how much of that term he served. Friese, who's being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $100,000 bail, is expected to make his initial appearance at the Indio courthouse on Thursday.