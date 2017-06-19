One Dead in Traffic Collision in Palm Springs

On Monday, June 19th, 2017, at approximately 5:46 PM, PSPD was notified of a single vehicle traffic collision in the 700 block of North Gene Autry Trail (SR 111).

PSPD arrived on scene and discovered a vehicle had collided with a light pole. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was non-responsive and trapped inside of the vehicle. The driver died at the scene of the traffic collision.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the traffic collision. It is also unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the collision.

The name and age of the decedent will be released at a later time by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department-Coroner's Bureau. Anybody with information on this traffic collision is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8116.