Man Killed in Traffic Collision with Light Pole in Palm Springs Identified

Authorities today identified a man who was killed when his car slammed into a traffic pole in Palm Springs. The crash occurred at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Gene Autry Trail, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Palm Springs Police Department arrived on scene and discovered a vehicle had collided with a light pole. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was non-responsive and trapped inside of the vehicle.

John Cheatham, 83, of Desert Hot Springs died at a hospital, according to the Riverside County coroner's office. He was alone in the vehicle, police

said. Palm Springs police shut down Gene Autry Trail between Escena Way and Tachevah Drive while an investigation was conducted.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the traffic collision. It is also unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the collision.