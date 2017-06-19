Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Palm Springs; In Serious Condition

A man in his 60s is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs.

Police say they were called to the scene at 9:37pm Sunday at North Sunrise Way and East Vista Chino.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling westbound on Vista Chino, and the pedestrian was walking outside the crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition; he was identified as a local man in his 60s.

Palm Springs Police say alcohol and drugs don't appear to be a factor for the driver involved in the crash.

They didn't say whether or not it was a factor for the pedestrian.

The road opened back up after 11pm.