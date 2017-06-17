Two Cooling Centers Open for Weekend Hours in Coachella Valley

"I would have crawled under a rock; that was my next move. But there's ants everywhere so you can't really do that," recalled Mike Nelson.

Laguna Beach resident Mike Nelson found himself stranded and on the streets pushing his aging father in a wheel chair.

"It wasn't looking very good for us, for a minute there, I was really giving up," said Nelson.

That's when Nelson prayed for divine intervention and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission proved to be an answer to his prayer.

"Yeah, a van and truck pulled up from Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. It happened 20 minutes after I prayed," said Nelson.

This week, Roy's, the only homeless shelter in the west valley has begun the process of shutting down. Leaving those who took shelter there, wondering where they would go as a heat wave settles into the Coachella Valley. "Its my first day; I ended up here because Roy's is closing down and I didn't know where to go, said Gabriel Seidner."

Others echo the need for some A-C during extreme temperatures.

"We're forgotten and lost in the desert, being so uncomfortably hungry and uncomfortably hot that you don't remember going to sleep and wake up in the middle of the night because I think you just passed out from heat poisoning," said Daniel Graham, who lives at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

"Yeah, I've been homeless in this kind of weather which is really quite dangerous. Especially if you have a car, you can't stay in the car; the heat will just cook you," said Shane Paoletti, another Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission one of two cooling centers open in the Coachella Valley on Saturday. Palm Desert Community Center employees tell KMIR News that no one came by to escape the heat.

But for those at the mission, a bit of hope came with a cool place. "Having an air conditioned room, hot shower and hot food was just unbelievable," said Nelson.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is open as a cooling center from 8 AM- 6 PM daily. The Palm Desert Community Center is open Monday through Friday from 6AM- 9PM and Saturday from 10 AM- 2PM.