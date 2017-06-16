Residents Say Crashes Near Chiriaco Summit Increasing

Another horrific crash on I-10 westbound near Chiriaco Summit left one dead Thursday morning.

Indio California Highway Patrol officer Mike Radford said these accidents in the area can be prevented.

"I don't call crashes accidents because accidents are not preventable, pretty much all these crashes are preventable," he said.

On Thursday morning, the driver of a big rig towing a trailer pulled to the side of the freeway. Moments later, another big rig drifted off the roadway.

"The front of his truck crashed into the rear of the trailer. Unfortunately after that, the tractor traveled into the open desert just north of the roadway and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Randy Simpson is the owner of ATV Experience located at Chiriaco Summit. He said accidents happen all the time in that area.

"There's not a gas station for 60 miles one way and about 30 miles the other way," he explained.

The open roadways means people drive extremely fast.

"Every time I travel on I-10, I see reckless, dangerous behavior, and I know if there were more CHP on the road they wouldn't do all that stuff," said Heather Garcia, the office manager at Chiriaco Summit.

Garcia said traffic collisions in the area have increased dramatically recently, and California Highway Patrol agrees.

"Traffic collisions in between the Coachella Valley and Blythe have increase significantly in the last year, and were not exactly sure why," Radford said.

Radford said crashes can be prevented if you drive safe and don't get tired or distracted.

"If the other driver would of pulled off to a safe spot, off the freeway, taken an exit then this also wouldn't of happened," he explained.

Garcia has one message for drivers in the area.

"Slow down everybody, slow down," she shouted.

California Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers that it's illegal to pull over on the side of a freeway in California unless its an emergency.