Border Patrol Discovers Narcotics in Truck's Spare Tire

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the State Route S2 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. after a 39-year- old man approached the checkpoint in a Chevrolet pickup-truck. Border Patrol agents referred the truck to secondary inspection where a canine team alerted to the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Agents investigated further and discovered several sealed packages concealed in the spare tire of the truck. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 12.9 pounds, with an estimated street value of $41,600. The man, a legal permanent resident, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 978 pounds of methamphetamine.