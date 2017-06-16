Coachella Woman's Body Found in Desert

A Coachella woman was found dead in the open desert in Twentynine Palms, with her abandoned car nearby and police attempting to determine her cause of death today.

Deatrice Yunvondia Frierson, 55, was found at about 11 a.m. Thursday in a desert area east of Singing Sands Road and a quarter-mile north of state Route 62, according to the San Bernardino County coroner's office.

Authorities say Frierson's car was about two-10ths of a mile east of her body, stuck in soft sand. An autopsy is pending to determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding her death was asked to call the San Bernardino County sheriff's department, Morongo Basin at (760) 366-4175