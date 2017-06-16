Heat Wave Across the Desert Could Push Temperatures Past 120 Degree Mark

Temperatures across Riverside County will begin climbing today as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts past the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, is set to take effect at 11 a.m. today and extend until 9 p.m. Wednesday. A less severe heat advisory for the remainder of Riverside

County will run from 11 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures in the deserts are expected to range from 110 to 116 degrees today through Sunday and from 116 to 122 degrees Monday through Wednesday. In the Coachella Valley, highs are predicted to be 108 to 113 degrees today, 109 to 114 degrees Saturday, 112 to 117 degrees Sunday, 114 to

119 degrees Monday, 117 to 122 degrees Tuesday and 115 to 120 degrees Wednesday.

Temperatures will also rise in the mountains and the valleys around Riverside. Highs of 92 to 102 degrees are expected over the weekend, and highs of 96 to 104 degrees are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.