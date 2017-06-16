Palm Springs Police Find Body on Lyken Trail

Today, at about 7:08 PM, Palm Springs Police Officers arrived on scene of a dead body on the Lyken hiking trail off of Mesquite Avenue, west of South Palm Canyon Drive.

The body of a female in her late 50s was found about five minutes up from the trail-head. The initial investigation does not reveal anything of a criminal nature.

The investigation will be turned over to the Riverside County Coroner's Office, which will also be responsible for releasing the name of the decedent. Any further information on this case will be released by the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Members of the Palm Springs Police Department Search and Rescue Team are also on scene to assist with the recovery of the body.