One Dead, Three Injured in Desert Freeway Crash

Desert Center, CA -

One person was killed and three people were injured today in a freeway crash east of Desert Center. 

The two-car crash happened about 2:00 PM on eastbound Interstate 10, east of Corn Springs Road, Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department said. 

One person died at the scene and two other were airlifted to area hospitals with serious injuries, Hagemann said. A third victim suffered moderate injuries, she said.

