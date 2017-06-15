10 Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Gang Association Raids

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, at about 6:00 AM, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF), supported by local law enforcement officers, began serving a series of gang association search warrants in the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding area. The search warrants are being served on the residences of suspected gang members and associates.
The warrants stem from gang violence and shootings that have occurred within Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas. This operation also included the service of a gang injunction on documented gang members and associates as well as parole and probation searches within the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas.
The search warrants resulted in the confiscation of seven firearms, approximately five-hundred rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, and gang indicia.
The search warrants were served at the following locations:
The probation and parole searches were conducted at the following locations:
The following suspects were arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning, for the following charges:
The operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat predatory gang activity in the community and protect law abiding residents from violence. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. Anyone with information related to this ongoing effort is encouraged to contact CVVCGTF Detective Gaines at (760) 836-1721.
Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601. ?
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.