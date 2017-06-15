10 Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Gang Association Raids

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, at about 6:00 AM, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF), supported by local law enforcement officers, began serving a series of gang association search warrants in the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding area. The search warrants are being served on the residences of suspected gang members and associates.

The warrants stem from gang violence and shootings that have occurred within Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas. This operation also included the service of a gang injunction on documented gang members and associates as well as parole and probation searches within the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas.

The search warrants resulted in the confiscation of seven firearms, approximately five-hundred rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, and gang indicia.

The search warrants were served at the following locations:

66-000 block of 5th Street, Desert Hot Springs

66-400 block of 5th Street, Desert Hot Springs

65-800 block of 7th Street, Desert Hot Springs

66-400 block of Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs

66-400 block of Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs

12-300 block of Avenida Alta Loma, Desert Hot Springs

13-600 block of Caliente Drive, Desert Hot Springs

13-700 block of Richard Way, Desert Hot Springs

66-300 block of Vista Place, Desert Hot Springs

15-500 block of Via Montana, South Desert Hot Springs

17-500 block of Mountain View Road, South Desert Hot Springs

13-400 block of Elsworth Street, Moreno Valley

300 block of North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs

600 block of Euclid Avenue, Beaumont

The probation and parole searches were conducted at the following locations:

66-600 block of 2nd Street, Desert Hot Springs

66-500 block of 4th Street, Desert Hot Springs

66-100 block of 7th Street, Desert Hot Springs

13-800 block of Sanita Drive, Desert Hot Springs

13-300 block of La Mesa, Desert Hot Springs

12-200 block of United Road, Desert Hot Springs

29-900 block of Desert Charm Road, Indio Hills

69-900 block of Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning, for the following charges:

22-year-old, Banning resident, Daniel Villa, Parole Violation

36-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Rosalinda Guzman, Possession of Assault Rifle

37-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Raul Guzman, Possession of Assault Rifle

34-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Julio Arrez, Felon in possession of ammunition and Parole Violation

26-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Steven Zarate, Felon in possession of Firearm

20-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Missael Garcia, Possession of High Capacity Magazine

26-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Anthony Fuentes, Felon in possession of Firearm

19-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Joshua Felix, Felony Warrant, possession of stolen vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

24-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Anthony Michado, Parole Violation

One male juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for a warrant for possession of a firearm.

The operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat predatory gang activity in the community and protect law abiding residents from violence. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. Anyone with information related to this ongoing effort is encouraged to contact CVVCGTF Detective Gaines at (760) 836-1721.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601. ?