Desert Hot Springs

10 Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Gang Association Raids

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, at about 6:00 AM, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF), supported by local law enforcement officers, began serving a series of gang association search warrants in the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding area.  The search warrants are being served on the residences of suspected gang members and associates.

The warrants stem from gang violence and shootings that have occurred within Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas. This operation also included the service of a gang injunction on documented gang members and associates as well as parole and probation searches within the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas.

The search warrants resulted in the confiscation of seven firearms, approximately five-hundred rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, and gang indicia.

The search warrants were served at the following locations:

  • 66-000 block of 5th Street, Desert Hot Springs
  • 66-400 block of 5th Street, Desert Hot Springs
  • 65-800 block of 7th Street, Desert Hot Springs
  • 66-400 block of Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs
  • 66-400 block of Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs
  • 12-300 block of Avenida Alta Loma, Desert Hot Springs
  • 13-600 block of Caliente Drive, Desert Hot Springs
  • 13-700 block of Richard Way, Desert Hot Springs
  • 66-300 block of Vista Place, Desert Hot Springs
  • 15-500 block of Via Montana, South Desert Hot Springs
  • 17-500 block of Mountain View Road, South Desert Hot Springs
  • 13-400 block of Elsworth Street, Moreno Valley
  • 300 block of North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs
  • 600 block of Euclid Avenue, Beaumont

The probation and parole searches were conducted at the following locations:

  • 66-600 block of 2nd Street, Desert Hot Springs
  • 66-500 block of 4th Street, Desert Hot Springs
  • 66-100 block of 7th Street, Desert Hot Springs
  • 13-800 block of Sanita Drive, Desert Hot Springs
  • 13-300 block of La Mesa, Desert Hot Springs
  • 12-200 block of United Road, Desert Hot Springs
  • 29-900 block of Desert Charm Road, Indio Hills
  • 69-900 block of Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage 

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning, for the following charges:

  • 22-year-old, Banning resident, Daniel Villa, Parole Violation
  • 36-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Rosalinda Guzman, Possession of Assault Rifle
  • 37-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Raul Guzman, Possession of Assault Rifle
  • 34-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Julio Arrez, Felon in possession of ammunition and Parole Violation
  • 26-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Steven Zarate, Felon in possession of Firearm
  • 20-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Missael Garcia, Possession of High Capacity Magazine
  • 26-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Anthony Fuentes, Felon in possession of Firearm
  • 19-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Joshua Felix, Felony Warrant, possession of stolen vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • 24-year-old, Desert Hot Springs resident, Anthony Michado, Parole Violation
  • One male juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for a warrant for possession of a firearm.

The operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat predatory gang activity in the community and protect law abiding residents from violence. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. Anyone with information related to this ongoing effort is encouraged to contact CVVCGTF Detective Gaines at (760) 836-1721.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601?

