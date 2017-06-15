Firefighters Contain 100 Acre Brush Fire in Banning

A Banning brush fire that grew to more than 100 acres over the course of an afternoon was contained today by firefighters, almost 24 hours after the blaze began.

The fire, which was contained at a total of 105 acres Friday morning, started up at 11:34 a.m. Thursday near the 11000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, firefighters said the blaze was at 105 acres, with 50 percent containment. Firefighters from San Bernardino County, along with the U.S. Forest Service and Morongo Fire Department, also were dispatched to battle the blaze.

Six air tankers, two water tenders, four helicopters and more were utilized to fight the flames. The Riverside County Fire Department declared the fire contained at 11:07 a.m.

The cause of the brusher remains under investigation.