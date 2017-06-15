Firefighters Battle 50-Acre Brush Fire in Banning

On June 6th, Palm Springs PD investigated a robbery allegation in the 3600 block of N Indian Canyon Drive.
Inspectors gave a popular Rancho Mirage restaurant a clean bill of health today after it was shut down for a health code violation last week.
Its now been 24 hours since the FBI raided Sovereign Health, a mental health and drug rehabilitation center in Palm Desert, and a growing number of former of patients are reaching out to us.
