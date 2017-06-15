Firefighters Battle 50-Acre Brush Fire in Banning

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Banning that has blackened about 50 acres, but no homes or other structures were immediately

threatened.

The fire was reported at 11:34 a.m. near the 11000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters from San Bernardino County, along with the U.S. Forest Service and Morongo Fire Department, were also dispatched to battle the blaze. Air tankers and water tenders were also being utilized to fight the flames.

County firefighters reported that the fire had grown to 50 acres by 12:45 p.m., but no evacuations were anticipated, Cabral said.