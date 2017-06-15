Palm Springs Police Arrest Robbery and Assault Suspect

On June 6th, Palm Springs PD investigated a robbery allegation in the 3600 block of N Indian Canyon Drive. The 25 year old victim reported that he was confronted by several males who were sitting in a parked vehicle at a gas station in the 3600 block on N. Indian Canyon.

One of the suspects asked the victim where he was from and then yelled, “Gateway Crips!” The victim attempted to get away from the suspects by walking across the street, but the suspects followed him in their vehicle. At one point the vehicle struck the victim before the suspects proceeded to physically assault the victim causing serious injury which resulted in medical treatment at a local hospital.

Palm Springs Police Department Detectives were able to identify 21-year-old Daquan Gray as one of the primary suspects in this incident. As a result of this investigation, PSPD Detectives arrested Gray on Tuesday morning in the area of James O. Jesse Park in Palm Springs, CA. PSPD Detectives then served search warrants of Gray’s car and home in relation to this investigation. During the search of Gray’s home a loaded and unsecured firearm was located.

Daquan Gray was booked into the Larry D Smith Correctional Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious injury, robbery, gang allegation, and unsecured firearm in residence.

It's believed Gray had accomplices in this crime and we are asking anyone with information on Gray's accomplices or this crime to call the Palm Springs PD Detective Bureau at 760-778-8411 or report the information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 760-341-STOP.