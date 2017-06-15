Los Angeles Man Identified As Big Rig Trucker Killed in Chiriaco Summit Crash

A round up of known gang members and their associates today in Desert Hot Springs ends with tense moments, guns drawn and ten arrests.
On June 6th, Palm Springs PD investigated a robbery allegation in the 3600 block of N Indian Canyon Drive.
On Thursday, June 15, 2017, at about 6:00 AM, members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF), supported by local law enforcement officers, began serving a series of gang association search warrants in the city of Desert Hot Springs and surrounding area.
