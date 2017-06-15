Los Angeles Man Identified As Big Rig Trucker Killed in Chiriaco Summit Crash

A trucker was killed and two others suffered serious injuries Thursday in a freeway crash involving two semi-trucks in Chiriaco Summit.

The collision, which trapped two of the victims and triggered a fuel spill, was reported at 7:23 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10, west of Summit Road, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

A 67-year-old Los Angeles man, who has been identified as Fred Cormia, died at the scene, and his passenger was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The fatally injured driver behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into the back of another rig stopped on the right shoulder, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

Story: Law Enforcement Agencies Serve a Series of Gang Associate Warrants in Desert Hot Springs

The driver of the stopped truck, Melva Badillo, 38, of Lubbock, Texas, was also airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in Badillo's truck was uninjured, Radford said.

County environmental health workers were sent to the scene to contain 100 to 150 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled on the roadway.

Story: Man's Death in Desert Hot Springs Being Investigated as Homicide

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors, Radford said.