Man's Death in Desert Hot Springs Being Investigated as Homicide

A man's body was found in Desert Hot Springs this morning, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The body was found about 4:30 a.m. on the ground in the 66200 block of Pierson Boulevard, said Det. Christopher Tooth. Neither the man's identity nor the cause of death were immediately disclosed.

Police are asking for the public's help for any information regarding the death. Anyone with information was asked to contact Tooth at (760) 329-2904, ext. 352 or ctooth@dhspd.com .?