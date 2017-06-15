Homicide Victim Found in Desert Hot Springs Identified

A 35-year-old man found dead in Desert Hot Springs in what police are investigating as a homicide was identified today.

Emanuel Jenkins of Desert Hot Springs was found about 4:30 AM Thursday in the 66200 block of Pierson Boulevard, said Detective Christopher Tooth.

Story: Law Enforcement Agencies Serve a Series of Gang Associate Warrants in Desert Hot Springs

Police has not disclosed the cause of death, but said his killing was being investigated as a homicide.

Story: Winds Factor in Fatal Plane Wreck in Banning

A coroner's report indicated that Jenkins sustained the injury that killed him at the scene where his body was found. However, the date and time of his injury were being withheld at the request of law enforcement, the report stated.

Police are asking for the public's help for any information regarding the death. Anyone with information was asked to contact Tooth at (760) 329-2904, ext. 352 or ctooth@dhspd.com .