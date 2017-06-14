Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence Flees During Transportation to Jail

A Beaumont man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence escaped while being transported to county jail, but his freedom was short-lived.

Kevin Rosales, 20, was initially taken into custody just after 3 a.m. in the 79100 block of Desert Stream Drive in La Quinta. Details on the alleged domestic violence incident that resulted in his arrest were not disclosed.

Rosales was transported to the Riverside County jail in Indio, but fled from the transporting officer just prior to being booked, said sheriff's Sgt. Chris Wilson. Sheriff's deputies, with assistance from the Indio Police Department, conducted a search of the area and located the suspect ``several minutes later, uninjured, within proximity to the jail facility,'' Wilson said.

He was taken back to the jail and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence and escape after arrest, with bail set at $35,000 bail, according to jail records.