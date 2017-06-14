Police Searching for "At Risk" Man Missing from Palm Desert Seni - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Police Searching for "At Risk" Man Missing from Palm Desert Senior Center

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Palm Desert, CA -

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing "at risk" man from the Fountains at the Carlotta located at 41505 Carlotta Drive, in Palm Desert.

63-year-old Glen Oliveira was last seen wearing green and black sweats, a gray shirt, and a black back brace with a walker.

According to the centers website, the Fountains at the Carlotta offers independent living, assisted living, and rehabilitation and skilled nursing on a large but intimate 20-acre gated senior campus.

If you have any information contact the Palm Desert Police Department.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PDHS pitcher Jeremiah Estrada drafted by Chicago Cubs

    PDHS pitcher Jeremiah Estrada drafted by Chicago Cubs

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:12:07 GMT
    The waiting game is over for the Palm Desert Aztec standout right hand pitcher, Jeremiah Estrada, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in the 6th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft as the 195th overall pick. "They called me on my phone and were like ‘Hey man congrats you're a Cubbie’,” Estrada explained. “I was like ‘thank you, I appreciate it’. He was like ‘are you going to come out here and work out?’ ...
    The waiting game is over for the Palm Desert Aztec standout right hand pitcher, Jeremiah Estrada, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in the 6th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft as the 195th overall pick. "They called me on my phone and were like ‘Hey man congrats you're a Cubbie’,” Estrada explained. “I was like ‘thank you, I appreciate it’. He was like ‘are you going to come out here and work out?’ ...

  • Palm Springs

    Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

    Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:07:33 GMT

    The family of a Palm Springs landscaper killed when his work truck accidentally rolled over him last week began soliciting donations today to cover funeral costs. 

    The family of a Palm Springs landscaper killed when his work truck accidentally rolled over him last week began soliciting donations today to cover funeral costs. 

  • Former Sovereign Health Patient Says Company Made Empty Promises

    Former Sovereign Health Patient Says Company Made Empty Promises

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-06-14 06:18:42 GMT

    Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health centers across Southern California. FBI agents spent the day searching the Palm Desert location for evidence in connection with alleged criminal activity.  

    Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health centers across Southern California. FBI agents spent the day searching the Palm Desert location for evidence in connection with alleged criminal activity.  

Powered by Frankly