Police Searching for "At Risk" Man Missing from Palm Desert Senior Center

The waiting game is over for the Palm Desert Aztec standout right hand pitcher, Jeremiah Estrada, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in the 6th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft as the 195th overall pick. "They called me on my phone and were like ‘Hey man congrats you're a Cubbie’,” Estrada explained. “I was like ‘thank you, I appreciate it’. He was like ‘are you going to come out here and work out?’ ...

