Representative Raul Ruiz Reflects on Shooting Targeting Colleagues

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, said today his thoughts were with GOP colleagues targeted in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for an annual congressional charity baseball game.

Ruiz was practicing with the Democratic congressional baseball team at another location when a gunman opened fire on members of the Republican team on

a ballfield, injuring five, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot in the hip, and two law enforcement officers.

Story: Gunman Wounds GOP Congressman, Then Killed by Police

``I'm at the Democratic baseball practice lamenting the terrible news about this shooting,'' Ruiz said in a Facebook post just before 6 a.m., Pacific time. ``We prayed as a team for Whip Steve Scalise, Capitol Police and staff that were shot. Capitol Police and SWAT are clearing the perimeter where we are.''

Story: Border Patrol Discovers Narcotics in Vehicle's Seat

Ruiz also posted on Twitter. ``Horrible news, my thoughts with Whip Scalise, staff, and Capitol Police hurt,'' he wrote. ``All at Dem practice safe and thinking of our fellow players.''

The gunman, identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois, was shot and killed by police. The five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.