Missing Desert Hot Springs Senior Citizen Located in Good Condition

A 74-year-old Desert Hot Springs man with dementia disappeared from his home Wednesday morning, but was found safe hours later in the desert area south of his residence, police reported.

Eugene Henley, who requires daily medication, had last been seen at around 5:30 a.m. in the 11800 block of Morning Star Drive.

Police circulated Henley's photograph and description and asked the public to be on the lookout for the senior citizen.

At about 12:45 p.m., the department reported that Henley was found in the desert area south of his home and was in good condition.