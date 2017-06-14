Suspicious Device Found at Palm Springs Police Department Deemed Safe

A suspicious device found near the main lobby entrance to Palm Springs Police Department headquarters today led to a shutdown of the building, while a sheriff's department bomb squad team was brought in to investigate.

Police officers who were working inside the building when the device was located around 10:15 a.m. were sheltering in place. About 13 employees who were in the main lobby, near where the device was found, were evacuated, according to Sgt. William Hutchinson, who said police were concerned because of ``lighting and wires'' found in the package.

The main entrance to the building was closed, and Civic Drive, between Tahquitz Canyon and Arenas roads, was off-limits to vehicle traffic.

The suspicious device found at Palm Springs PD that you see pictured here was rendered and deemed safe by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team at approximately 1:15 PM.

The Police Department has resumed regular business and you may now go to the police department for police matters.

As with all potential life threatening scenarios, the Palm Springs Police Department will use all available resources to ensure our community and employees of this department are safe.

Palm Springs PD thanks the quick response and services of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team for assisting the department and community today and are thankful this device was not harmful.

The Palm Springs Police Department will continue this investigation to determine the reason this device was left in front of the police department.

They thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this incident. If you have any further information or questions with regard to this incident please call the police department at 760-327-1441.