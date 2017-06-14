Suspicious Device Found at Palm Springs Police Department Deemed - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Suspicious Device Found at Palm Springs Police Department Deemed Safe

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

A suspicious device found near the main lobby entrance to Palm Springs Police Department headquarters today led to a shutdown of the building, while a sheriff's department bomb squad team was brought in to investigate.

Police officers who were working inside the building when the device was located around 10:15 a.m. were sheltering in place. About 13 employees who were in the main lobby, near where the device was found, were evacuated, according to Sgt. William Hutchinson, who said police were concerned because of ``lighting and wires'' found in the package.

The main entrance to the building was closed, and Civic Drive, between Tahquitz Canyon and Arenas roads, was off-limits to vehicle traffic.

The suspicious device found at Palm Springs PD that you see pictured here was rendered and deemed safe by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team at approximately 1:15 PM.

The Police Department has resumed regular business and you may now go to the police department for police matters.

As with all potential life threatening scenarios, the Palm Springs Police Department will use all available resources to ensure our community and employees of this department are safe.

Palm Springs PD thanks the quick response and services of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team for assisting the department and community today and are thankful this device was not harmful.

The Palm Springs Police Department will continue this investigation to determine the reason this device was left in front of the police department. 

They thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this incident. If you have any further information or questions with regard to this incident please call the police department at 760-327-1441.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

    Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:07:33 GMT

    The family of a Palm Springs landscaper killed when his work truck accidentally rolled over him last week began soliciting donations today to cover funeral costs. 

    The family of a Palm Springs landscaper killed when his work truck accidentally rolled over him last week began soliciting donations today to cover funeral costs. 

  • Former Sovereign Health Patient Says Company Made Empty Promises

    Former Sovereign Health Patient Says Company Made Empty Promises

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-06-14 06:18:42 GMT

    Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health centers across Southern California. FBI agents spent the day searching the Palm Desert location for evidence in connection with alleged criminal activity.  

    Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health centers across Southern California. FBI agents spent the day searching the Palm Desert location for evidence in connection with alleged criminal activity.  

  • PDHS pitcher Jeremiah Estrada drafted by Chicago Cubs

    PDHS pitcher Jeremiah Estrada drafted by Chicago Cubs

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:12:07 GMT
    The waiting game is over for the Palm Desert Aztec standout right hand pitcher, Jeremiah Estrada, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in the 6th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft as the 195th overall pick. "They called me on my phone and were like ‘Hey man congrats you're a Cubbie’,” Estrada explained. “I was like ‘thank you, I appreciate it’. He was like ‘are you going to come out here and work out?’ ...
    The waiting game is over for the Palm Desert Aztec standout right hand pitcher, Jeremiah Estrada, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in the 6th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft as the 195th overall pick. "They called me on my phone and were like ‘Hey man congrats you're a Cubbie’,” Estrada explained. “I was like ‘thank you, I appreciate it’. He was like ‘are you going to come out here and work out?’ ...
Powered by Frankly