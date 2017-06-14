Suspicious Device At Palm Springs Police Department Building ``Rendered Safe''

A cyclindrical device with protruding wires was found near the main lobby entrance to Palm Springs Police Department headquarters Wednesday, leading to a shutdown of the building until a sheriff's bomb squad team determined it was harmless.

An employee discovered the device, which police said at first glance resembled an explosive, around 10:15 a.m., resulting in the evacuation of about 13 employees who had been in the main lobby. Other officers and employees inside the building were instructed to shelter in place, according to Sgt. William Hutchinson.

Around 1:15 p.m., the device was scanned by the bomb squad, which determined it did not contain explosives.

The main lobby of the department, as well as Civic Drive, were closed for about three hours until the all-clear was given.

No nearby businesses or residents were asked to evacuate during the investigation.