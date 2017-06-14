Excessive Heat Warning Issued Until Thursday

Sweltering conditions are expected again today in Riverside County as a heat wave persists across Southern California.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, will remain in effect until 9:00 PM Thursday. A less severe heat advisory for the remainder of Riverside County will expire at 9:00 PM Wednesday.

``Strong high pressure aloft over the southwest states will bring very hot conditions away from the coast through at least midweek, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday,'' according to the weather service. ``High pressure may weaken slightly the latter part of the week with cooling spreading into the valleys on Thursday and slight cooling spreading farther inland on Friday.''

Predicted high temperatures today are 99 to 106 degrees in the valleys around Riverside, 94 to 104 degrees in the mountains and 114 to 119 degrees in

both the San Gorgonio Pass zone and the remainder of the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 116 to 122 degrees in the deserts and 100 to 110 degrees in the valleys Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures in the deserts will then fall slightly to 112 to 118 degrees Thursday and somewhat cooler weather is expected Friday into the weekend, according to the NWS.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.