Border Patrol Agents Rescue Lost Man in the Desert

Ocotillo

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Lost Man in the Desert

Posted: Updated:
Ocotillo, CA -

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents rescued a man who was lost in the desert Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol notified El Centro Sector radio that a man had called their dispatch claiming to be lost in the desert.

Agents obtained GPS coordinates from the man’s phone and were able to narrow the search area. The lost man also stated that he had lit a fire to make his position visible.

Border Patrol Agents assigned to BORSTAR responded to the Carrizo wash area, as did agents on duty assigned to the S2 immigration checkpoint. BORSTAR agents were able to locate the man at approximately 3:50 p.m. The man appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

The man was transported to the El Centro Border Patrol Station for further care and investigation.

