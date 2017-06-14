Border Patrol Discover Narcotics in Vehicle's Seats

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man and a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. after a 23-year- old woman approached the checkpoint in a black Toyota Camry. During primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents then referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

At secondary inspection, the canine team alerted to the cabin of the vehicle. Agents investigated further and discovered several sealed packages concealed in hidden compartments in the vehicle’s seats. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 38.06 pounds, with an estimated street value of $121,792.

The woman, a United States citizen, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 912.06 pounds of methamphetamine.