Former Sovereign Health Patient Says Company Made Empty Promises

Palm Desert, CA -

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health centers across Southern California. FBI agents spent the day searching the Palm Desert location for evidence in connection with alleged criminal activity. 

Sovereign Health provides mental health and drug rehabilitation. A former patient believes the company made empty promises. 

"I have anxiety, depression, I'm an emotional eater, drug addiction and alcoholism," said Ryan Klemek about why he turned to Sovereign Health 10 months ago. "I was supposed to be in the P.R.I.M.E. program. We were supposed to have a personal chef. We were supposed to have multiple types of therapy, massage therapy. We were supposed to have outings."

But within two weeks he says all those promises were taken away. 

"When you see the brochures they show you these nice pretty beds and linens and when you get there it's worst than dorm living," he explained.

So when he found out the FBI executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health locations, he wasn't surprised.

"There's a lot of insurance discrepancies, there's paperwork discrepancies, a lot of lies and deceit in that company," he added.

We reached out to Sovereign Health, but they did not provide us with a statement.

Klemek believes the company is conducting insurance fraud. 

"They charged us about $1,500 per time we do a urine analysis multiple times a week, when they are using $0.50 tests to do it."

He said the anxiety of it all, left him with other issues. 

"Knowing that you're doing everything right to try and help your problems and this kind of stuff happens. You shouldn't have to go through this when you're trying to help yourself," he said.


 

