Washington Street Lane Closures May Cause Traffic Delays

Washington Street in Indian Wells will have lane closures from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 23 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily for the construction of a new sidewalk.

The closures will be from Miles Avenue to the Whitewater River. The southbound right travel lane only (#3 lane) will be close while the #1 and #2 left travel lanes will remain open.

Motorists may experience minimal delays as a result of this lane closure.