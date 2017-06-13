Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

The family of a Palm Springs landscaper killed when his work truck accidentally rolled over him last week began soliciting donations today to cover funeral costs.

Elenilson Rodriguez Garcia, 36, of Palm Springs, died June 7 at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Casitas Way. Garcia was employed by a company doing landscaping work at the location and was found on the ground, next to a stopped landscaping type truck, just after 1:30 p.m. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the truck ``inadvertently ran over'' Garcia after being parked.

Story: Coroner ID's Worker Fatally Struck by Truck at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

Garcia's family is seeking public assistance in raising $10,000 for his funeral via a GoFundMe page that says he is survived by a wife and 5-year-old child.

The family has tentatively planned a Friday morning service and burial in Cathedral City, according to the fundraising page, which can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/3xdz7r4.